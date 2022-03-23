STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Invesco call for EGM not illegal: Bombay High Court

A single-judge bench of Justice GS Patel in October last year granted an interim injunction against the holding of an EGM.

Published: 23rd March 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A division bench of the Bombay High Court (HC) set aside a single-judge order that restrained Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee Entertainment’s (Zee) largest shareholder, to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders for removing the company’s MD & CEO Punit Goenka. 

The HC, however, directed three weeks of status quo on the matter. The written copy of the judgement was awaited till the time of going to press. The three weeks’ time would be used by Zee to appeal against the HC order in the apex court. The Zee stock corrected 3.2% to Rs 248.55 apiece post Tuesday’s judgement, which came during market hours. Noting that the requisition notice by Invesco to the Zee board for holding the EGM was neither illegal nor incapable of being set aside, the High Court quashed the single judge’s order on all counts.

Invesco, which holds close to 18% in Zee, had in September last year sent a requisition notice to the Zee board of directors to convene an EGM on the ground of the company’s operations not running as smoothly as desired. It sought the removal of Goenka and two other directors. When Zee refused to respond to the requisition, Invesco moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, which directed Zee to consider the requisition notice in accordance with law.Zee moved the Bombay HC on the ground of Invesco’s requisition notice being illegal and invalid. 

A single-judge bench of Justice GS Patel in October last year granted an interim injunction against the holding of an EGM. Invesco then filed an appeal against the interim injunction order, saying HC had no jurisdiction to hear the matter, which should have been heard and decided by the tribunal. In December 2021, Sony Pictures Network India inked a deal to merge with Zee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court EGM Judgement Zee Stock Invesco
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp