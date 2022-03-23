STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB lead bank for newly-formed district in Meghalaya 

A bank having a relatively large network of branches in rural areas of a district with adequate financial and manpower resources is generally given the lead bank responsibility for that district.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has assigned the lead bank responsibility to Punjab National Bank (PNB) for the newly-created district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya government in a notification on November 9, 2021, had informed about the formation of a new district, Eastern West Khasi Hills.

It has been decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of the new district to Punjab National Bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification on Wednesday.

The newly-created district has been carved out from the erstwhile West Khasi Hills district, it said.

The allotted district working code for Eastern West Khasi Hills is 00U.

"There is no change in the lead bank responsibilities of the erstwhile district and of other districts in the State of Meghalaya," the notification said.

A lead bank has the responsibility of coordinating efforts of all credit institutions in the allotted district to increase flow of credit to agriculture, small scale industries and other economic activities included in the priority sector in rural and semi-urban areas.

A bank having a relatively large network of branches in rural areas of a district with adequate financial and manpower resources is generally given the lead bank responsibility for that district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank Meghalaya PNB
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp