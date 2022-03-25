BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5 per cent from April
The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geo-political situation, and exchange rates.
NEW DELHI: Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rise in input costs.
The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement.
The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.
BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units.
BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.