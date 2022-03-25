STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5 per cent from April

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geo-political situation, and exchange rates.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rise in input costs.

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units.

BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW BMW India BMW Price BMW Price Hike
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp