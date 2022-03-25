Defence signs contract with Larsen & Toubro to manufacture multi purpose vessels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards engaging the private Indian Shipbuilding Industry at large scale the Ministry of Defence on Friday has signed contract with a private company to manufacture Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) which will be the first of its kind platform, constructed to provide a cost-effective solution to meet a variety of requirements of Indian Navy.

Informing of the development the Indian Navy in a statement said, “Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on 25 Mar 22 with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited for acquisition of Two MPVs for Indian Navy at an overall cost of Rs.887 Crore under “Buy-Indian” Category.”

The contract was signed in the presence of Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff and Pankaj Agarwal, Additional Secretary and Director General Acquisition. Delivery of vessels is scheduled to commence from May 2025.

These vessels, to be built by L&T shipyard at Kattupally (Chennai), will perform multi-role support functions such as maritime surveillance and patrol, launching/ recovery of torpedoes and operation of various types of aerial, surface and underwater targets for Gunnery/ Anti Submarine Warfare firing exercises. These vessels would also be capable of towing ships and rendering Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support with limited hospital ship capability.

They will also act as a trial platform for naval weapons and sensors under development, support platform for Immediate Support Vessel (ISV) and salvage operations, and to provide logistics support for our island territories.

India is actively working to reduce its import of the defence arms and equipment and boost the indigenous defence manufacturing, public and private, to gain self reliance in the sector. India has started to enlist equipment, subsystems and weapons and systems which will cease to be imported in phased manners.

This contract will further boost and encourage active participation of Indian Shipbuilding Industry in consonance with the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India, said the Navy.

With majority of the equipment and system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of “Make in India, Make for the World” initiatives of the Ministry of Defence, the navy added.