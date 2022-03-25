Lexus launches buyback programme with ES300h premium sedan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota's luxury car arm Lexus on Friday said it has launched a buyback programme in India, starting with the ES300h premium sedan, to mark the company's five years in the country.

The automaker has also initiated a loyalty programme for its customers under the 'Lexus Life' umbrella.

The buyback programme for ES 300h promises among the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with up to 60 per cent residual value, Lexus said in a statement.

Under the programme, Lexus will offer guests the industry's best low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars, it added.

The loyalty programme will benefit existing buyers for their next Lexus purchase, with a host of offers and packages, including service, extended warranty, merchandise and accessories.

"Celebrating five years of Lexus in India with the introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest's faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence in the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market," its India President Naveen Soni noted.

In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases and the company is crafting the best for them, he added.