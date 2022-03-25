RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crises on Indian economy

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday discussed the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises on the Indian economy.

The 594th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held on Friday at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a release.

"The Board in its meeting reviewed the various areas of operation of the Bank and the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises," it said.

Further, the Board discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year 2021-22.

The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2022-23.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, attended the meeting.

Other Directors of the Central Board – Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi too attended the meeting.

The release further said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also participated in the meeting.