STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crises on Indian economy

The 594th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held on Friday at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

RBI (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday discussed the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises on the Indian economy.

The 594th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held on Friday at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a release.

"The Board in its meeting reviewed the various areas of operation of the Bank and the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises," it said.

Further, the Board discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year 2021-22.

The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2022-23.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, attended the meeting.

Other Directors of the Central Board – Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi too attended the meeting.

The release further said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI RBI Board RBI Directors Meeting Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp