STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty decline for third day as HDFC Bank, TCS slide

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 57,362.20.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex declined over 233 points on Friday, extending its losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys went down amid a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it tanked 495.44 points to 57,100.24.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 17,153.

"The Indian equity market continues to be in a grind, influenced by and reacting to incremental news flow on the global front, especially related to the geopolitical situation and Fed rhetoric. The two key challenges and monitorable for the markets in the near term are the persistent inflationary pressures and the rising bond yields," said Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer.

From the 30-share pack, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex had declined 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 57,595.68.

The NSE Nifty declined 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,222.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Seoul settled with marginal gains.

Stock exchanges in the US ended higher in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.44 per cent to USD 117.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,740.71 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Titan Tech Mahindra HDFC Bank TCS
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp