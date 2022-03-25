STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SIDBI acquires 7.84 per cent stake in public digital infrastructure platform ONDC for Rs 10 crore

S Ramanan, CMD, SIDBI said the infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Published: 25th March 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Friday said it has acquired 7.84 per cent stake in open public digital infrastructure platform, ONDC, for Rs 10 crore.

"SIDBI, the apex Financial Institution for financing and development of MSMEs in the country, has acquired 7.84 per cent stake in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity named Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) through an investment of Rs 10 crore," it said in a release.

Hoping that its investment in ONDC will help develop digital infrastructure to democratize digital commerce in the country, S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said the infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It will help particularly the micro-enterprises and retailers by lowering cost and effort for them to onboard the e-commerce marketplaces, Rao said.

"SIDBI, along with its network of institutions, shall actively engage with ONDC to make this ambitious national project a success," he said.

ONDC was formed in December 2021, with an objective to create a first-of-its-kind open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIDBI Small Industries Development Bank of India ONDC
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp