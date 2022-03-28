Indian airports estimated to see 69% more passengers in 2022-23: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airports across India will see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23, 69.35% more than the current financial year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said on Monday.

A total of 19.96 crore passengers travelled through the airports in the country during 2021-22, the minister said in his reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

In 2020-21, the number of passengers who travelled through the airports in the country was 11.53 crore, he added.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the Indian aviation sector from March 2020 onwards.

Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

Go First resumes India-Oman flights

Meanwhile, the airline Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.

India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after a two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.

The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.