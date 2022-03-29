STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

11 crypto exchanges found evading Rs 81.54 crore in GST, reveals data 

About Rs 96 crore have been recovered from 11 crypto exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Published: 29th March 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  About Rs 96 crore have been recovered from 11 crypto exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to data released by Parliament on Monday, the GST investigation department detected Rs 81.54 crore by crypto exchanges that include Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX. In a written reply, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the amount includes interest and penalty.

The biggest evasion was detected at Zanmai Labs, which manages WazirX. A total of Rs 40.51 crore was evaded and Rs 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs. While the quantum of evasion detected at CoinSwitch Kuber was Rs 13.76 crore and Rs 15.70 crore in Coin DCX. Apart from these cryptocurrency exchanges, UnoCoin, Flitpay, Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders and Giottus Technologies are also in the evasion list. The government has recovered Rs 95.86 crore from 11 crypto exchanges.

“There was an ambiguity in the interpretation of one of the components which led to a different calculation of GST paid. However, we voluntarily paid additional GST in order to be cooperative and compliant. There was and is no intention to evade tax,” Zanmai Labs spokesperson had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crypto exchange GST Evasion Parliament Zanmai lab
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp