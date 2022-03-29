Airtel’s mobile revenue share of 35 per cent was a new high: CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said its India mobile revenue share of 35% was a new high, led by the sector’s highest ARPU. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Gopal Vittal at Investor day takeaways said the telco is building strong digital assets. Airtel’s non-mobile businesses are growing ahead of mobile and the CEO sees big opportunities in its Airtel Black converged offering. Its non-mobile businesses, led by enterprise, home broadband (BB) and direct to homes, is 28% of its $11 billion annual India revenue.

“Bharti can now monetise digital assets like Airtel Payments Bank, ‘nxtra’ and its largest data centre network in India. Given these we believe our Bharti forecast and valuation have upside potential,” informed the CEO in an analyst call. In November 2021, all the major Indian telcos ~ Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea hiked their prepaid tariffs by 20% to 25%.

They said the new plans would help them deal with the financial stress faced by the industry. The telecom operator Bharti Airtel has paid `8,815 crore to the Department of Telecom towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015.