Central government's debt up 2.5 per cent in third quarter to Rs 128 lakh crore

The Central government’s total liabilities at the end of December 2021 had reached Rs 128.4 lakh crore, registering a growth of 17.5% over a year.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government’s total liabilities at the end of December 2021 had reached Rs 128.4 lakh crore, registering a growth of 17.5% over a year. The government total debt as on 31 December 2020 was at Rs 109.2 lakh crore. The total debt increased by 2.15% in the third quarter.

According to the Finance Ministry’s quarterly report on debt management, the cost of borrowing of the government increased in the third quarter by 7 basis points as the weighted average yield on primary issuances of dated securities increased to 6.33% in Q3 of the financial year from 6.26% in the second quarter.

The weighted average maturity of issuances of dated securities was also higher at 16.88 years in Q3 compared to 16.51 years in Q2. The weighted average maturity of outstanding stock of dated securities was higher at 11.69 years at the end of third quarter compared to 11.33 years a year ago. Of the total liabilities, public debt accounted for Rs 117.6 lakh crore or 91.6% end-December 2021.

