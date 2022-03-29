STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tamil Nadu emerged as a critical talent hub for Amazon: Company official

Amazon began operations in Tamil Nadu with 50 people in 2005 and currently has over 14,000 employees in the state.

Published: 29th March 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday strengthened its presence in Tamil Nadu with the setting up of a new facility, its fourth in the state that can house around 6,000 employees.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the facility spread across 8.3 lakh sq ft in the city.

Amazon began operations in Tamil Nadu with 50 people in 2005 and currently has over 14,000 employees in the state.

"We are excited to launch our new office here in Chennai. With its uniquely skilled talent that has led some of our best innovations, the state of Tamil Nadu has emerged as a critical talent hub for Amazon in India. The new office is a reaffirmation of our growth and commitment to the state....", Amazon Global Real Estate and Facilities, Director, Vinod Mathews said.

Several technology, engineering, devices and operations teams (of Amazon) operate from the company's offices across Chennai.

Amazon also has two offices in Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as the IT Corridor) and another in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore.

The company has four fulfilment centres, three sort centres.

The company in 2021 had set up its first device manufacturing unit in Chennai and today 'hundreds of thousands' of Fire TV Stick devices are manufactured in the unity.

The new office building features state-of-the-art infrastructure design and facilities that would operate with a significantly lower cost than any conventional building by incorporating internationally recognised building standards.

These standards allow an estimated 23 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption and a 76 per cent reduction in drinking water consumption.

The new office would function in full capacity as and when employees return to work, once the Covid-19 pandemic induced remote working scenario stabilises, the company said.

The office features workstations, dual cabins, private cabins, meeting rooms, board rooms, among others. It has a 24-hour multi-cuisine food court accessible to all employees.

Amazon has implemented a series of preventive health measures for employees, associates and partners at its offices and adheres to the government guidelines to provide a safe work environment, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon MK Stalin Amazon India
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp