Zeiss Medical Tech launches device to treat breast cancer

Published: 29th March 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zeiss Medical Technology, a global leader in ophthalmology and microsurgery, on Tuesday said it has launched a device to treat breast cancer in India.

The company has introduced the Intrabeam 600 device to provide Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) in India.

The device offers the least disruptive treatment method available to patients diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

So far, Zeiss has installed more than 350 Intrabeam devices across the world and the first one in India is now available at the Fortis Cancer Institute, Bengaluru.

"The Intrabeam 600 device is a major breakthrough in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer in women. But that's not all. Zeiss Medical Technology is committed to working for the advancement of microsurgery, promoting research and innovation to democratize and ease the treatment of fatal diseases like cancer," ZEISS Medical Technology Strategic Business Unit Head Microsurgery Amarjeet Singh Tak said in a statement.

The IORT procedure available through Intrabeam 600 takes around 45 minutes to complete one session during the surgery.

A single dose of intraoperative radiotherapy given after the removal of the tumor has significantly better outcomes as compared to whole breast radiotherapy, the company stated.

The company is also investing 10 million Euros annually in CARIn (Center for Advance Research in India) as it launches the IORT Innovation Lab to boost cancer research in India.

The IORT lab will be the center of innovation and experimentation to develop solutions to make IORT technology more affordable and provide better outcomes to patients.

CARIn, currently has 170 software and automation engineers, data scientists, clinical and quality specialists who are working on innovative solutions to advance microsurgery.

"Our investment in CARIn and the launch of IORT Lab is a big step towards boosting our research and innovation capabilities here in India," Tak noted.

