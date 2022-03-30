STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE clarifies on Ruchi Soya’s FPO; stock jumps 15 per cent

The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday said figures for Ruchi Soya follow-on-public offer (FPO) that were displayed early Tuesday were its standalone numbers for Monday.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday said figures for Ruchi Soya follow-on-public offer (FPO) that were displayed early Tuesday were its standalone numbers for Monday. The exchange said that it was in touch with the capital market regulator Sebi to know whether it is required to disseminate the FPO data till Wednesday.

BSE, later in the day, also said it displays cumulative bids of both exchanges every 3 minutes. “Ruchi Soya FPO extended for two days for only withdrawal of bids as per SEBI’s directive. Since this was sudden change of process and system had to consider these changes, for few updates in cumulative bids details section only BSE bids data was shown instead of cumulative data of both the exchanges. The same was restored to previous day data,” the BSE exchange said in a statement.

This clarification from the BSE came after the BSE cumulative demand page, where subscription levels are shown, was showing the Ruchi Soya’s FPO subscription levels to be around 2.58x compared with 3.6x on Monday. To note, the Sebi has asked the Patanjali Ayurved-owned company to allow existing bidders of the FPO to reconsider their bids until March 20th after circulation of “unsolicited SMSes” emerged.

Post this clarification and the Patanjali Ayurved-owned company’s announcement that the SMSes pertaining to investments in its FPO have not been issued by the company or its promoters and that the company has filed a first information report to investigate the origin of the messages, the company’s stock rallied by 15.94% to close at Rs 944.95 apiece on the BSE. 

Intraday prices had jumped to Rs 978.05 on the BSE, a surge of 19.99%. This surge on stock prices came after Ruchi Soya’s share prices fell over 10% over the past four days. Ruchi Soya had launched a Rs 4,300-crore FPO on March 24 to pay back its Rs 3,300 crore of debt and use the remaining amount for corporate purposes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Ruchi Soya FPO SEBI Capital market
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp