STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Too early to predict impact of Russia-Ukraine war on Indian economy: Pinaki Chakraborty

Chakraborty said high-frequency data show that in many countries, inflation is higher than expected, there are supply chain disruptions and much higher volatility in financial markets.

Published: 30th March 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Eminent economist Pinaki Chakraborty

Eminent economist Pinaki Chakraborty (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The global macroeconomic uncertainties have increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but it is too early to predict its impact on the Indian economy, eminent economist Pinaki Chakraborty said on Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, Chakraborty said high-frequency data show that in many countries, inflation is higher than expected, there are supply chain disruptions and much higher volatility in financial markets. "As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global macroeconomic uncertainties have increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, it is too early to even predict its impact on the Indian economy," he said.

Chakraborty, the director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), said India's current macroeconomic situation is definitely better than what it was earlier but due to global uncertainties, the country will have to be watchful.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression. While noting that the global economy will get impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the eminent economist said quantification of that impact at this stage will be difficult.

"What is the most important is to manage and navigate disruptions created by war, so that we have minimum impact on fisc, minimum impact on our deficit levels and we are able to execute the budgetary priorities accorded into 2022- 23 budget," he emphasised.

Asia's third-largest economy is projected to grow 8.9 per cent in the current fiscal, slower than the previously anticipated 9.2 per cent, according to recent government data. Chakraborty observed that India has not entered into a situation of high inflation, low growth and high fiscal deficit.

In fact, India's macro situation is stable and the country is on the path of broad-based sustainable recovery. Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February, remaining above the RBI's comfort level for the second month in a row, while wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of the hardening of crude oil and non-food item price.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 10 had lowered the inflation outlook to 4.5 per cent for the next fiscal, from 5.3 per cent in the current year. Chakraborty emphasised that since the onset of COVID-19, there has been significant fiscal and monetary expansion. "Inflation is partly the outcome of this expansion. We need to focus on growth recovery, fiscal sustainability and monetary tightening," he said.

According to Chakraborty, though the war is a major disruption to the process of post-COVID-19 economic recovery, fiscal consolidation is emerging as a major issue as countries deal with a large deficit and debt, high inflation and uneven economic recovery.

"Though in the short run, necessary flexibility for the creation of fiscal space needs to be provided through higher borrowing, there is a need to return to a sustainable fiscal management for macro stability and growth when we take a medium-term view," he argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Ukraine Russia war Indian economy indian economy Ukraine
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp