STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Ratings cuts India’s growth forecast to 7-7.2 per cent

It sees retail inflation going up by 100-140 basis points in 202-23 due to higher crude oil and edible oil prices impacting consumption demand.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s economic growth prospects may continue to feel the heat of Ukraine-Russia tensions and its aftermath as more and more analysts keep revising downward India’s GDP growth forecast in 2022-23.

In its latest report, rating agency India Ratings has revised its 2022-23 India GDP growth rate from 7.6% to 7-7.2%. It says that its earlier outlook (released in January) no longer holds on the back of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The rating agency says if the crude oil price is assumed to be elevated for three months then GDP growth could be 7.2% but if crude prices remain high for another six months, the GDP growth may come down to 7%.

It sees retail inflation going up by 100-140 basis points in 202-23 due to higher crude oil and edible oil prices impacting consumption demand. “A 10% y-o-y increase in petroleum product prices without factoring in currency depreciation is expected to push up Consumer Price Index inflation by 42 basis points and Wholesale Price Index inflation by 104 basis points,” India Ratings says in its latest economic outlook report.

Another rating agency ICRA recently drastically revised the GDP growth rate from 8% to 7.2% as it feels higher prices of fuels and items such as edible oils are likely to compress disposable incomes in the mid to lower-income segments, constraining the demand revival in 2022-23. Recently, rating agency Moody’s also cut the GDP growth estimate by 40 bps to 9.1% from 9.5% in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Growth forecast Ukraine Russia GDP
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp