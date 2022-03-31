STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jio loses 9.3 million subscribers in January 2022, Airtel adds 0.71 million

India lost around 9.38 million mobile users in January 2022 as per the data released by Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday.

Published: 31st March 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India lost around 9.38 million mobile users in January 2022 as per the data released by Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday. Among them, Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio lost whopping 9.3 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) lost 0.38 million subscribers while Bharti Airtel gained 0.71 million new mobile subscribers.  

However, Jio still tops the market with 35.49% followed by Bharti Airtel with 31.13%, Vodafone Idea with 23.15%, BSNL and MTNL with 9.95% and 0.28%, respectively. In terms of active users, the second largest telco Airtel leads the category with 98.18% of its user base, closely followed by Reliance Jio with 90.68% and Vodafone Idea with 86.32%.  

“Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (98.18%) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of January-22 and MTNL has the minimum proportion of VLR (18.37%) of its HLR during the same period,” reads TRAI data. 

In January 2022, a total of 9.53 million requests were received for Mobile Number Portability(MNP). Out of total 9.53 million new requests, 5.49 million requests received from Zone-I and 4.04 million requests received from Zone-II. The cumulative MNP requests increased from 661.42 million at the end of December-21 to 670.95 million at the end of January-22, since the implementation of MNP.

