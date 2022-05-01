STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1986-batch IRS-IT officer Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT chairperson

She is currently serving as the Member (Income Tax and Revenue) and is also holding the additional charge of Member (Tax Payer Services) in the CBDT.

Senior IRS-IT officer Sangeeta Singh

Senior IRS-IT officer Sangeeta Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior IRS-IT officer Sangeeta Singh has been given the additional charge of CBDT chairperson after incumbent JB Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30.

An order issued by the Union Finance Ministry on Sunday said Singh, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the Income Tax cadre, "shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT in addition to her own duties for a period of three months or till a regular chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier".

She is currently serving as the Member (Income Tax and Revenue) and is also holding the additional charge of Member (Tax Payer Services) in the CBDT. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department. There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most. The other members are Nitin Gupta (1986 batch) and Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan (both 1987 batch) Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, superannuated from service on Saturday.

He was appointed as the full-time chairman in September last year and was holding the additional charge of the post since May 31, 2021 after the extended tenure of his predecessor P C Mody ended.

