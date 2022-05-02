STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EaseMyTrip plans to foray into currency exchange service

The introduction of a forex service stands as the next best step in becoming a complete travel ecosystem, said EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie.

Published: 02nd May 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip on Monday said it is planning to foray into currency exchange service for which it will be applying for a license to the Reserve Bank of India.

The company is expanding its offerings and is now, planning to launch a currency exchange service. It will enable customers to easily convert their currencies to local tenders, EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

It will apply for a full-fledged money changer license (FFMC) from the RBI, the company added.

"Acquiring this license will enable EaseMyTrip to extend its portfolio and offer one of the core services needed for international travel, furthering its mission of developing the company into a complete travel ecosystem," the statement said.

Commenting on the plan, EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, "EaseMyTrip has been offering its value-added services to its users for the past 13 years, which is why we decided to apply for the license".

The introduction of a forex service stands as the next best step in becoming a complete travel ecosystem, he said, adding "it will also permit us to become an integral part of the greater national forex footprint, enabling us to increase our turnover over the course of the coming years".

EaseMyTrip said through the introduction of the currency exchange service, it will be able to provide its more than 11 million customers and nearly 60,000 travel agents with a much-needed service.

The decision to enter into the foreign exchange market also came after the company witnessed a substantial increase in international businesses looking to enter the Indian markets, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EaseMyTrip RBI Forex currency exchange service
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp