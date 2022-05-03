STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Experts see strong demand for gold on this Akshaya Tritiya

People of Hindu and Jain communities majorly buy gold on this festival as it is considered auspicious to buy the yellow metal on this day.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

gold demand - Akshaya Tritiya

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Experts see good demand for gold during Hindu festival Akshaya Tritya, also known as Akha Teej on Tuesday. People of Hindu and Jain communities majorly buy gold on this festival as it is considered auspicious to buy the yellow metal on this day.Also, with Gold hallmarking being made mandatory by the Government from June 2021, consumers’ trust has further strengthened in the precious metal, say experts.

“Gold prices in the last ten to twelve days have declined by Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000. We see a good demand for Gold this year as with the relaxing of Covid restrictions, as huge numbers of weddings are expected to happen,” Surendra Mehta, National Secretary at India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd told TNIE.“Buying gold will benefit consumers with the depreciation in rupee. Amid geopolitical tensions, the rupee may depreciate further which will give further boost to gold prices,” Mehta further added.

Meanwhile, according to Ajay Kedia, Managing Director, Kedia Advisory, gold overall look firm with ongoing geo-political tension, and with soaring inflation in most countries. Gold may return to its label of a hedge against inflation, he said.

“Gold has risen over 7% since Akshay Tritiya last year with domestic gold prices well off the highs and increasing volatility in equities. It is likely that we may see good buying interest this year. It is suggested to stay invested and one can make an investment in gold ignoring the market timing when investing for the long term.” Kedia suggests dedicating 5-10% of one’s portfolio towards gold..On Monday, at MCX, Gold was trading at Rs 50,600 per 10 grams, 2% down from the previous close. 

MCX gold trades above 50k
Amid geopolitical tensions, the rupee may depreciate further which will give further boost to gold prices. On Monday, at MCX, Gold was trading at Rs 50,600 per 10 grams, down 2%

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshaya Tritya
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp