STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC mega IPO opens for subscription; to close on May 9 

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

Published: 04th May 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

LIC. (File Photo)

LIC. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: LIC public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, on Wednesday opened for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

The LIC initial public offering (IPO), now open for retail and institutional investors, is set to close on May 9.

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

ALSO READ: A five-step guide to IPO investing

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

The share sale is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares.

The shares are likely to be listed on May 17.

LIC has cornered a little over Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions.

Anchor Investors (AIs) portion (5,92,96,853 equity shares) was subscribed at Rs 949 per equity share.

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition.

Even after the reduced size of about Rs 20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.

So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

LIC was formed by merging and nationalising 245 private life insurance companies on September 1, 1956, with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore.

Its product portfolio comprises 32 individual products (16 participating products and 16 non-participating products) and seven individual optional rider benefits.

The insurer's group product portfolio comprises 11 group products.

As of December 2021, LIC had a market share of 61.6 per cent in terms of premiums or GWP, 61.4 per cent in terms of new business premium, 71.8 per cent in terms of the number of individual policies issued, and 88.8 per cent in terms of the number of group policies issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC LIC IPO LIC IPO dates LIC IPO price LIC listing IPO
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp