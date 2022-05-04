STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee surges 8 paise to 76.40 against US dollar in early trade 

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.99 per cent to USD 106.01 per barrel.

Published: 04th May 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 76.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday in anticipation of foreign fund inflows through LIC IPO.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.46 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 76.40, registering a rise of 8 paise from the last close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 76.48 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr.

The government is selling 22,13,74,920 shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at a price band of Rs 902-949 a share, aiming to raise about Rs 21,000 crore.

The issue will open for institutional and retail buyers from May 4 -9.

The anchor investor portion of LIC's initial public offering has been fully subscribed, garnering around Rs 5,620 crore.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, foreign fund inflows from the LIC IPO could offset a strong dollar, which continued to extend gains amid aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 103.51.

"Asian currencies and equities have started mixed ahead of the Fed meeting tonight, but oil prices remained above the USD 100 level and could keep appreciation bias capped," Iyer added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 21.42 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 56,954.57 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,059.45.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.99 per cent to USD 106.01 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,853.46 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee INR exchange rate INR to USD forex foreign exchange
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp