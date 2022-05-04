STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Services exports set a new record of USD 254.4 billion in 2021-22

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.

Exports

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's services exports set a new record of USD 254.4 billion (about Rs 19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of USD 26.9 billion in March, it said.

"The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of USD 213.2 billion in 2019-20," it said.

