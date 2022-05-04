Toplyne raises USD 15 million in Series-A, led by Tiger Global 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SaaS platform Toplyne on Tuesday announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India, with participation from existing investors Together Fund, Sequoia India’s Surge and angel investors from Canva, Vercel and Zoominfo.

Toplyne in November 2021 raised $2.5 million in seed round and from then on the company onboarded several marquee customers. The start-up will use the funding to deliver on the product roadmap, and scale the data science, engineering, product and design teams.

It is a technology start-up that lets Growth teams at product-led SaaS companies monetise their product-led growth by increasing conversions within their freemium user base. Ruchin Kulkarni, Co-founder at Toplyne, said, “It’s an interesting time to be a monetisation software. SaaS multiples are at all-time lows.