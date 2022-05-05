Amazon says Indian exporters to hit USD 5 billion mark on its marketplace

Uma Kannan By

BENGALURU: Indian sellers on the Amazon Global Selling programme are on track to surpass the $5 billion mark in cumulative exports. While it took three years for Amazon to reach the first billion-dollar mark, the last two billion dollars have come in 17 months. At present, it has clocked over $3 billion in cumulative exports. “$5 billion is the next milestone for us and we’re on track to get there,” Abhijit Kamra, Director-Global Trade, Amazon India told TNIE.

The e-commerce company also targets to enable $20 billion in exports from India by 2025. It launched the Global Selling programme in May 2015 in India, and now over 1 lakh exporters are selling products to customers worldwide through Amazon’s 18 international websites in countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil and Japan, among others.

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled the Exports Digest 2022, and Amit Agarwal, Senior VP, India and Emerging Markets, Amazon said, “Digitisation will play a crucial role in driving non-linear growth in India’s exports. E-commerce provides an easy and rapidly scalable route for Indian MSMEs to build robust global brands and businesses,”

Apparel is the top growth category (82% growth Y-o-Y) on Amazon Global Selling in 2021, followed by Toys (55%) and jewellery (47%). Also, home entertainment, shoes, board games, sports gear and camera accessories are emerging product categories on Amazon Global Selling.

Talking about brand creation, Kamra said, now, Indian exporters are getting access to customers directly. They keep creating their own brands. “So, a lot of it has become about intellectual property (IP) because now they actually realise the value of creating intellectual property. They attract good valuations, they could attract good money from venture capitalists (VCs),” he said. The country’s merchandise exports in 2021-2022 stood at $418 billion.