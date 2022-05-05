STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC policyholder, employee portions oversubscribed 

They were followed by employees who bid for 18.47 crore shares against 15.81 crore shares on offer , implying 1.17 times subscription. 

Published: 05th May 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The LIC issue generated robust investor demand amid a sharp fall in the market, with 67% of shares on offer being subscribed on the opening day itself. Policyholders and employee portions were oversubscribed.

Of a total 16.21 crore shares offered, 10.85 crore shares were bid for. Policyholders bid for 4.39 crore shares against the 2.21 crore reserved for them, resulting in 1.99 times subscription. They were followed by employees who bid for 18.47 crore shares against 15.81 crore shares on offer, implying 1.17 times subscription. 

Retail investor portion was subscribed by 60%. Against 6.92 crore shares on offer, 4.15 crore were bid for by them. Qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 0.33 times and non -institutional investors by 0.27 times on day 1 of the issue.  Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL Group, believes the “attractive” valuation is the “big draw” for investors. He recommends retail investors should participate in the IPO rather than buying from the secondary market, as LIC remains a “long term investment story.”

“The opening day subscription amid the steep market fall clearly shows that applicants are looking at the long-term prospects rather than bidding for listing gains only,” said Rajesh Palviya, Vice President (Research) Axis Securities . 

The valuation based on the upper price band of Rs 949 apiece works out to Rs 6 lakh crore.  The draw for policyholders is Rs 60 per share discount they can avail of and for employees a Rs 45 per share discount. To subscribe under the policyholder category, PAN Card of the holder should be linked to the policy by February 28 and the demat account details should match those of PAN.  

A unique feature of the IPO at Rs 21,008 crore is that if an investor belongs to the retail category and is an employee of LIC and a policyholder, she can bid under all the three categories for an aggregate Rs 6 lakh against the cap of Rs 2 lakh for a retail individual investor.

LIC Day 1 subscription

  • Policyholders portion subscribed 1.9 times
  • Overall subscription at 67%
  • Employees portion fully subscribed 
  • Retail investors subscribed 60%
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC retail investor employee
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp