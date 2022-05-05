RBI suddenly wakes up to inflation

Ram Sahgal By

MUMBAI: In a sudden announcement on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate — the rate at which it lends to banks — by 40 basis points one month ahead of its scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where such decisions are normally taken. It comes as an acknowledgement of the fact that the RBI has been late in increasing interest rates ignoring tell-tale signs of nontransitory inflation.

In what looks like a correction of its February and April policy ‘mistakes’, when it ignored rising inflations and let the policy rates stay unchanged, the Central bank on Wednesday said inflation is rising alarmingly and spreading fast amid a prolonged conflict in Europe. It cited rising crude, fertiliser and other input costs having a direct impact on food prices in India.

The MPC also pointed to the rising pace of policy normalisation across advanced economies and Covid related lockdowns impacting supplies as having “ominous implications for emerging economies, including India.” “In the MPC’s view, monetary policy response at this juncture would help preserve macro-financial stability amidst increasing volatility in financial markets,” governor Shaktikanta Das said.

So what changed between April and now that forced the RBI to take such an extreme step? Analysts suggest the April inflation reading was much higher than both the RBI and the market’s expectations. The general consensus is that inflation in April could be around 7.5%, and they are hoping there is no major upside surprises. Also, rising pump prices since the second fortnight of March are feeding into core inflation prints. They are expected to have intensified in April.

The second reason could be the RBI has pre-empted a similar move by US Federal Reserve. Some analysts also believe that RBI officials’ recent meetings with World Bank and IMF economists might have led to the decision to hike rates. Their feedback on the stance, the hawkishness of global central bankers and the realisation how much behind the RBI is in its response, could have also caused this sudden move, says Arvind Chari, CIO, Quantum Advisors.

In his speech, the governor has specifically quoted the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in its World Economic Outlook of April 2022, noted that the economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide — like seismic waves that emanate from the epicentre of an earthquake — mainly through commodity markets, trade and financial linkages.

The seismic effect of RBI’s move, though was felt across the stock and bond markets. Stocks tumbled and bond yields rose in response to the unexpected timing of the rate hike and expectations that the next policy meet in June would also see the repo rate being raised. “…..the crucial backing for the 40 bps hike came from an understanding that inflation is here to stay,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist, Yes Bank. “The timing of the hike is important too as it seems to just precede a likely 50-75 bps increase in the policy rate by the US Fed.

This is possibly to ensure that the INR is safe from any speculative attacks, notwithstanding the LIC IPO, and especially as the FX reserves are down by around $30 bn from its peak levels. In this financial year alone, India’s FX reserves are down by about USD 6.9 billion,” Pan said. Besides raising the repo rate, the RBI also increased the cash reserve ratio, or the portion of interest-free deposits banks have to park with RBI, by 50 bps to 4.5%. This is part of the MPC’s objective of withdrawing accommodation in a calibrated way. It will drain Rs 87,000 crore of excess liquidity from the banking system.

As expected, US Fed raises rate by 0.5%

The US Federal Reserve raised the benchmark shortterm rate by 0.5%, its most aggressive intervention since 2000. It also announced shrinking of its $9 trillion balance sheet to slow down the economy and ease prices

Possible fallout

Retail loan rates

Are linked to repo rates, so they may see immediate increase by 40 basis points. One basis point is onehundredth of a percentage point

Real estate prices

They have already risen by 5-10% across different markets in India due to raw material inflation. Expect them to go up further

Home loan rates

Are currently in the range of 6.65%- 7.15%. Banks will immediately pass on the rate hike to consumers, so expect them to jump

Auto sector

50% of passenger vehicle sales and 90-95% of commercial vehicles are financed by loans. Auto loans are at 7.35- 8.05%. Vehicle sales will now take a bigger hit

Personal loans

Used for financing purchase of consumer durables. They are currently available at 10.5-13%. Rate hike will make them pricey