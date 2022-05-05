Sudarshan Venu elevated as MD of TVS Motor Company

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown auto-major TVS Motor Company has elevated Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective today.

He was donning the role of the Joint Managing Director of the company earlier. Sudarshan so far has played a key role towards electrification and expanding TVS' reach in the global markets including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, "Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future."

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company said, "Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally."

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this."

Meanwhile, during the March 2022 quarter, TVS has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 275 crores as against Rs 289 crores in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. PAT for the year ended March 2022 was at Rs 894 crores as compared to Rs 612 crores reported during the year ended March 2021.