Vodafone Idea Foundation ties up with Ericsson for 'robotic labs' in schools

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of telecom operator VIL, has collaborated with Ericsson India to set up 'robotic labs' in ten schools across the country with a view to providing digital learning skills to underserved students.

The tie-up is aimed at improving the students' education and employment prospects across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by providing a strong learning experience and to develop skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

"With the objective of playing a role in building a future ready talent force from the school level onwards, Vodafone Idea Foundation...and Ericsson India have partnered to set up state-of-the-art Robotic Labs in ten schools across the country to provide new-age learning experiences to children from underserved communities, preparing them to participate in future technological studies," a statement said.

Through this partnership, ten digital labs will be set up at Vodafone Idea Foundation schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Digital skills are a necessity for the holistic growth of the youth in the digital era.

Exposing school going children to coding and robotics helps spark creativity, stimulates critical thinking, imbues a collaborative mindset and opens up a world of opportunities," P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea and Director - Vodafone Idea Foundation said.