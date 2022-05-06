Hiring across sectors up 38% y-o-y, freshers in great demand: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various sectors in India showed a robust recovery curve when it came to recruitment owing to a renewed optimism in the business sector, says a report released on Friday, which shows that hiring in India recorded a 38% Y-O-Y growth.

As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic like Travel and Hospitality (+169%) and Retail (+112%) witnessed a triple-digit Y-O-Y growth rate.

"Following a similar trend, the Education sector (+108%) also grew at a phenomenal pace indicating a strong demand for talent," the report said.

Other sectors such as Real Estate (+89%), Insurance (+83%), and BFSI (+77%) registered a significant jump in hiring activity in comparison to the last year.

Among metros, Mumbai (+63%) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent across this month as compared to April 2021. Delhi (+47%), Pune (+38%), Kolkata (+38%), Chennai (+34%) and Hyderabad (+32%) also remained positive.

Demand for professionals across all experience bands remained steady in April 2022, according to the report, with freshers (0-3 years) witnessing the highest growth of +52% compared to a year ago. Hiring activities across 4-7 years (+37%), 8-12 years (+24%), 13-16 years (+37%), and over 16 years (+33%) also grew during the month.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, "The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country. The worst-hit sector of Travel and Hospitality continues to recover registering the highest growth in the last year growing by 169% over last year. These are good signs indicating that the nation is on the path to economic recovery and we are hopeful that in the coming months hiring activity will continue its strong momentum."