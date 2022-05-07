STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC hikes lending rate by 30 basis points; loans to become dearer 

Earlier this month, HDFC had increased its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points making EMI for existing borrowers expensive.

Published: 07th May 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Saturday announced an increase in its benchmark lending rate by 30 basis points (bps), a move that will make loans dearer for both existing and new borrowers.

The move comes just days after several lenders, including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, raised interest rates following the Reserve Bank of India's surprise repo rate hike on Wednesday.

"HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 30 basis points, with effect from May 9, 2022," the housing finance company said in a statement.

The revised rates for new borrowers range between 7 per cent and 7.45 per cent, depending on credit and loan amount.

The existing range is 6.70 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

For existing customers, the rates would rise by 30 basis points or (0.3 per cent).

Earlier this month, HDFC had increased its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points making EMI for existing borrowers expensive.

HDFC follows a 3-month cycle for repricing its loans to existing customers.

So, the loans will be revised in sync with increased lending rate based on the date of the first disbursement.

Financial institutions are on an interest rate hike spree following increase in repo rate and cash reserve ratio (percentage of total deposit of the banks kept with RBI) by 40 basis points and 50 basis points respectively announced by the RBI earlier this week.

After an out-of-turn Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark repo rate -- the short-term lending rate it charges to banks -- by 0.40 per cent to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect, aimed at taming soaring inflation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC HDFC lending rate
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp