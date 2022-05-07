Impact of psychological elements in trading: Fuzail Naqash

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Psychological factors put a great impact on things, be it life or business. Trading is no exception to this. One who can understand the psychological tricks can easily handle any business. There are many factors responsible for the growth of a business but neither of them hold the importance so great as psychological skills do. The trader's mindset is the key to successful trading.

Seven years ago, Fuzail Naqash from Kashmir, entered into the world of trading. Going through all the ups and downs that one faces as a beginner, Naqash bagged a good amount of 6+ years of experience. Using this experience and skills as the required tools he managed to put up his own trading company -The Alif-e-trading Pvt Ltd. The company aids in boosting the business of 50+ businesses with 100% success rate.

Naqash is inspiring over 100k people through his Instagram page and over 90k via YouTube channel. Traders must be quick at making the right decisions at the right time. To attain this, they need presence of mind. Naqash, thus sticks with his own trading plans and knows when to book profits. Emotions getting in the way will take a trader nowhere.

Naqash is one of the leading businessmen in Kashmir today. Once an amateur, he is now a professional who teaches others about trading tricks and techniques.