Entrepreneur Milind Pote on recovering from losses after pandemic

By Express News Service

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic many industries have been affected. Many people had to bear so much losses that it’s really difficult to overcome it now. Entrepreneur Milind Pote has shared his opinion about recovering from the financial losses after the pandemic.

Pote shares that it’s going to be a tough time for recovering from the financial losses. While talking about the hotel industry, he said that it’s difficult to regain even after reopening as there’s still fear in people that makes it a bit difficult for them to step out of their houses. Also, the demand for packaged food has increased due to the pandemic.

Pote says, “While working in the hotel industry, I see that we have to be more cautious and careful about everything. In hotels, it’s necessary to keep hygiene, and we also need to be more cautious about keeping the rooms disinfected, clean and crowd-free. We need to always keep a check on our staff’s health, and need to control if hotels get too crowded. We need to be more cautious about all the products and food items we use in our menu. Due to the pandemic, prices have been hiked. That's why it’s getting difficult to manage the expenses, income and profit.”

“Amusement parks were the first to close and last to reopen. Maharashtra’s Marathwada region doesn’t have many amusement parks or malls. Even after reopening, people are not coming back like before. It’s going to be very difficult to recover from these losses,“ he adds

Pote started with a small café in Aurangabad and soon opened a chain of quick-service restaurants. His ‘Game X’ is one of the first and biggest game zones in the whole Marathwada region.