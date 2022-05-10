STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DoT asks Trai to reduce 5G spectrum base price

The department also urged the telecom regulator to reserve 5G spectrum for state-owned BSNL and exclude the telco from the upcoming auction.

Published: 10th May 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Friday asked Trai if it is possible to reduce the base price of 5G spectrum in the upcoming auction.

The department also urged the telecom regulator to reserve 5G spectrum for state-owned BSNL and exclude the telco from the upcoming auction. The department referred back some of the TRAI’s recommendations on 5G auction. 

“Taking into account recent policy decisions on allocation of spectrum to strategic sector PSU, i.e., BSNL and considering the request of BSNL, following spectrum may be reserved for BSNL in all the 22 LSAs and be excluded from the spectrum availability for upcoming auction,” said DoT in its response.

Last month (11 April), Trai had came up with its recommendations on 5G modalities, in which it recommended that the entire available spectrum should be put to auction in the forthcoming auction.

On the reserve price issue, the authority recommended that the reserve price for spectrum allocation in the case of 30 years should be equal to 1.5 times the reserve price of allocation for 20 years in the respective band. DoT asked if it was possible to keep the validity period for spectrum assignment through the upcoming auction at 20 years, as it was in previous auctions. 

DoT also asked if there could be a case for reduction in reserve prices.

“Given fast-changing techno-commercial ecosystem, spectrum valuation at shorter intervals may be desirable. For instance, in licensed shared access (LSAs)/bands where spectrum remains unsold, there could be a case for cut in prices. Alternatively, there could be a spectrum band which may be more valuable due to a technological break-through,” said DoT.

On BSNL

DoT also asked telecom sector regulator Trai to reserve 5G spectrum for state-owned BSNL and exclude the telco from the upcoming auction

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Telecommunication Trai
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp