STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government sets target to reduce 50 per cent road accident deaths by 2024: Gadkari

Addressing an event on Monday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

Published: 10th May 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has set a target to reduce 50 per cent road accident deaths by 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. He also stressed the sensitisation of stakeholders for collectively addressing issues regarding road safety.

Addressing an event on Monday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

The minister said action should be taken immediately on black spots. Black Spots are locations having a higher concentration of road accidents. All Ros (regional officers) and PDs (project directors) should take a pledge of zero accidents, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Road Death Road safety
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp