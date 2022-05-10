STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI board approves raising up to USD 2 billion via bonds in FY'23

The central board has approved raising of funds through single or multiple tranches, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender SBI on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to USD 2 billion (about Rs 15,430 crore) from the overseas market during the current fiscal to fund foreign business growth.

The central board has approved raising of funds through single or multiple tranches, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The long-term funds of up to USD 2 billion would be raised through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2022-23, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI Overseas Makert Foreign Business Growth
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp