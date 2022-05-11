STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSE Q4 net profit climbs two-fold to Rs 71.52 crore

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

Published: 11th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 71.52 crore for the three months to March 2022.

The exchange's revenue from operations rose to Rs 204.59 crore in the period under review from Rs 152.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. The exchange has declared a final dividend of Rs 13.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY 2021-22 on expanded equity capital post issue of bonus shares in March 2022.

"As seen over the last few years, BSE has operated with a strategy to build products and markets for institutions and investors, in a manner that enables us to grow in all economic conditions, so that BSE is truly an all-weather growth story, something that does not exist in a single market or asset class alone," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the exchange, said.

"As we begin FY 2023, we are better positioned than ever to capitalize on trends occurring across asset classes, and we remain focused on investing and executing on the many growth opportunities in front of us," he added.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the bourse's net profit climbed by 73 per cent to Rs 244.93 crore from Rs 141.7 crore in the preceding financial year. Its revenue from operations surged 48 per cent to Rs 743.15 crore in FY22 from Rs 501.37 crore earlier.

