Government asks Ola, Uber to improve their services amid rising complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has warned cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, of strict action if they don’t improve their services and answer to rising consumer complaints.

“We told them about the rising consumer complaints against their platforms. We gave them the statistics also. We have asked them to improve their system and redress the consumer complaints otherwise the competent authority will take strict action,” said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

The government on Tuesday held a meeting with the ride-hailing companies amid a rise in consumer complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, including cancellation policy which at times results in customers paying cancellation penalties.

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said the cab aggregators should immediately come out with solutions.

“The authority is likely to issue an advisory to ensure that unfair trade practices by cab aggregators are not carried on in violation of consumers’ rights,” she added.