Negotiations going on for signing of FTAs with the UK, EU and Canada: MoS Anupriya Patel 

She pointed out that the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was already "operationalised" and there was a huge scope in terms of employment generation.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: India was expected to conclude free trade agreements with the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union before this year-end, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said here on Tuesday.

The Minister of State in Commerce and Industry said the country's trade was "passing through a watershed moment" as it clocked USD 675 billion in exports while merchandise exports accounted for USD 419 billion last year.

"We (The Ministry) are also in the process of negotiations on signing free trade agreements with the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia. They may be concluded before the end of the year," she said.

Patel was speaking at the Stakeholder's Outreach Programme organised by Directorate General of Foreign Trade on the occasion of India signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates and the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) with Australia.

Noting that exports are vital for the growth of a country, she said India concluded the agreement with Australia in just 88 days and it was one of the fastest-ever agreements signed. "It is a very comprehensive agreement," she said.

She pointed out that the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was already "operationalised" and there was a huge scope in terms of employment generation.

"Besides employment generation, these agreements will also lead to an increase in remittances following the increase in the Indian diaspora (in the two countries)," she said.

