STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IEA

"In the absence of stronger policies, the amount of renewable power capacity added worldwide is expected to plateau in 2023," the IEA said.

Published: 11th May 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. (Photo| Reuters)

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. (Photo| Reuters)

By AFP

PARIS: The world will set a new record for renewable power capacity this year led by solar energy in China and Europe, but growth could lose steam in 2023, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

A record 295 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity was added in 2021 despite supply chain bottlenecks, construction delays and high prices of raw materials, the IEA said in a report.

An additional 320 gigawatts is expected to be installed this year, equivalent to the entire electricity demand of Germany or the European Union's total electricity generation from natural gas.

Solar energy will account for 60 percent of renewable power growth in 2022, ahead of wind and hydropower, according to the agency, which advises developed nations on energy policy.

"The additional renewables capacity commissioned for 2022 and 2023 has the potential to significantly reduce the European Union's dependence on Russian gas in the power sector," the IEA said. "However, the actual contribution will depend on the success of parallel energy efficiency measures to keep the region's energy demand in check."

The EU set a goal of slashing its heavy reliance on Russian natural gas by two-thirds this year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Renewable energy chief: Climate goals need 'radical action'

"Energy market developments in recent months –- especially in Europe –- have proven once again the essential role of renewables in improving energy security, in addition to their well-established effectiveness at reducing emissions," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. 

He urged governments to cut red tape, accelerate the deliveries of permits and provide the right incentives for faster deployment of renewables. The IEA warned that, based on current policies, "renewable power's global growth is set to lose momentum next year."

"In the absence of stronger policies, the amount of renewable power capacity added worldwide is expected to plateau in 2023," the IEA said.

The Paris-based IEA said progress in solar energy is offset by a 40 percent drop in hydropower expansion and "little change" in wind additions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renewable Power Capacity Growth International Energy Agency Supply Chain Bottlenecks construction delays Price hike Raw Materials
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp