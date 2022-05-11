Home Business

Write down will help strengthen our business: Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods

Published: 11th May 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The previous quarters saw strong growth for Parag Milk Foods. What helped you, and what are your expectations for this fiscal?

The economy's gradual opening up has resulted in a good year for demand growth. All of our categories have experienced decent growth in terms of both volumes and value. We expanded our beverage category with the launch of ‘Go Milkshake’ in five flavours and also entered the whey-based energy drink market ‘Rapid’ with an accessible price of Rs. 10/- for 125 ml pack throughout the year to improve our product range and capture the affordable customer segment. In order to produce goods in 125 ml packs, we added another beverage line to our infrastructure. Our business is moving well, and the upcoming festive seasons will further help that progress.

Milk inflation is expected to remain high in FY23, according to the industry and brokerages. Can we expect a price increase again?

For FY-22, our milk procurement prices have increased by 8.7%. In line with the commodity prices, we have also seen the prices of milk increasing continuously. We have passed on this increased raw material pricing by hiking the prices for our products and the same have been absorbed by the markets. This reflects the strength of our brands.

How will you explain the most recent financial developments in the company?

Despite the business being on strong footing, the reported financials have shown loss on account of write down which is one time phenomena. This development will not have any impact on the going business operations and financials ahead.

E-commerce has shown tremendous growth potential for Parag Milk. What are your future expectations from this channel?

Ans: Since the economy was gradually opened up after Covid waves, we have noticed a persistent uptick in demand. E-commerce has evolved as a very fast expanding segment that is now dominating the entire distribution. In the fiscal year, our e-commerce business tripled in size, and we have noticed a rapid increase in demand across all market sectors and product categories.

It is one of the fundamental cornerstones of our distribution strategy because it enables us to reach a wider audience with lower additional spending on advertising. The spending on this platform will expand in the upcoming years because it gives us greater visibility to win market share. As a company, we are using a variety of classic and modern media to spread brand recognition and reach people in tier1, tier 2, and urban areas.

What type of growth do you foresee from the HORECA division, and what are your key channel strategies for the future?

Ans: HORECA and out–of–home consumption have witnessed a good comeback post-pandemic. Our growth in this segment in FY-22 has crossed pre-Covid levels. Also, with economic activities on upswing and festive seasons coming ahead, we would continue to witness good traction for this segment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Representational image (Photo| ANI)
India logs 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 fatalities
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

Several ministers yet to delegate work to MoS in UP
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp