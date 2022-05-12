STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Europe development bank raises 1 billion euros for Ukraine

The money comes on top of two billion euros in a "resilience package" that was launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

European Union's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis . ( Photo | Twitter,@VDombrovskis)

European Union's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis . ( Photo | Twitter,@VDombrovskis)

By AFP

UKRAINE: The European development bank raised one billion euros ($1.04 billion) in aid for Ukraine at its annual meeting this week, the institution's president said Thursday.

The money comes on top of two billion euros in a "resilience package" that was launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Donors have expressed the intention" to provide one billion euros to the bank "in response to the war on Ukraine", EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso said at a news conference in the Moroccan city Marrakesh.

The EBRD forecast this week that the Ukrainian economy will shrink by 30 percent this year, more than previously estimated. The World Bank expects the country's economy to shrink by an even larger 45 percent.

"Ukraine needs our help to support vital infrastructures, to maintain access to electricity and transport, railways," Renaud-Basso said.  "Ukrainian municipalities need support to cope with large numbers of displaced refugees," she said.

ALSO READ: House approves USD 40 billion in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

"The Ukrainian economy needs the money to support companies and try to keep going within the world economy, which is crucial, for example, for the food security of many countries," the EBRD head said, referring to Ukraine's role as a major exporter of wheat and sunflower.

'Major challenge' 
Ukraine estimates that it needs around $5 billion per month just to cover its budget deficit. It also wants donors to focus also on its future reconstruction.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko had urged international donors to "maximise" efforts to help his nation in a video link address to the EBRD on Wednesday.

Kyiv can only cover about 62 percent of primary budget needs excluding military expenditure, Marchenko said. Ukraine has been pushing Western countries for more support. US lawmakers voted Tuesday to send a $40-billion aid package to Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant

If the package passes the Senate as expected, US spending to bolster Ukraine's defences and address the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around $54 billion.

European Union's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the EBRD meeting this week that rebuilding Ukraine will be a "major challenge" and that quantifying the cost was not possible as "the damage continues every day".

The bloc was willing to "provide large and very meaningful support for those reconstruction needs", he added. The EU was also examining how it could link support with structural reforms "which Ukraine may need, potentially as an EU candidate country", Dombrovskis said. The bloc is due to give an opinion on Ukraine's accession bid next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European development bank Ukraine Aid Russia War Invasion EBRD
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp