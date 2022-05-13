STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel, Jio add subscribers in March 2022, Vodafone loses user base

Airtel continued to gain new subscribers, the telco added 2.25 million customers, bringing its tally to 360.03 million in March 2022.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Net subscriber addition by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio increased the overall telecom user base to over 116.69 crore in March 2022, according to data released by telecom regulator Trai on Thursday for March 2022. 

Airtel continued to gain new subscribers, the telco added 2.25 million customers, bringing its tally to 360.03 million in March 2022. Similarly, Reliance Jio, after a three-month decline, gained 1.26 million subscribers. However, Vodafone Idea’s subscriber losses continued, as the telco lost 2.81 million customers as the first quarter of 2022 came to an end. The gaining of subscribers by these two telcos indicates that SIM consolidation, which started after tariff hike, is over now.  

Meanwhile,  Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the company has raised $18 bn in the past 30-34 months. Mittal also said the capital raised in all these years has repaired the firms ’s balance sheet.

