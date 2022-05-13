STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ather Energy raises USD 128 million led by NIIFL, Hero MotoCorp

The company plans to use the funding to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, charging infrastructure and to grow its retail network.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ather Energy

Ather Energy is looking to have about 500 fast charging points by the end of the current financial year. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has raised $128 million in a Series E round led by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), which is India’s sovereign wealth fund and Hero MotoCorp, among other investors.

The company plans to use the funding to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, charging infrastructure and to grow its retail network. This will be NIIFL’s first direct investment in the manufacturing sector and in electric mobility.

The investment enables NIIFL to play a role in mainstreaming the electric two-wheeler sector in India at an early stage of development. Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, said, “The current round of investment will help us enhance capacities across the board, bring additional focus on new platforms, expand into new geographies and expand our fast-charging network.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ather Energy NIIFL Wealth fund Hero MotoCorp
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp