India Inc to see 8.13 per cent pay hike this year, says report

India Inc is likely to give an average salary increment of nearly 8.13% this year, according to a report released on Thursday.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:40 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India Inc is likely to give an average salary increment of nearly 8.13% this year, according to a report released on Thursday. TeamLease Jobs and Salary Primer Report for FY’22 suggests that unlike the last two years, this year most of the job roles from across sectors have been considered for a salary hike. However, the increments will be moderate.

“A majority of job roles are now Covid-proof and salary growth is more or less uniformly distributed across this large majority, with most organisations adapting to multiple modes of work – office, remote and hybrid and normalcy returning to the workplace,” said the report.

Out of the 17 sectors reviewed 14 have indicated a single-digit hike, according to the report. Ecommerce and Tech Start-ups, Healthcare and Allied Industries, Information Technology and Knowledge Services are the only three sectors that have registered a salary growth greater than 10%.

This report is based on the salary payouts of more than 2,63,000 candidates across 17 sectors and 9 cities. Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services said, “While the increments are yet to reach the double digit hikes, it is heartening to see that the phase of salary de-growth and stagnation that have been hovering across the job market in the last two years is nearing its end.”

