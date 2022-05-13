STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB likely to reduce stake in UTI AMC, Canara HSBC OBC Life in FY23

The bank holds 23% in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance and 15% in UTI Mutual Fund.

Published: 13th May 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to sell a part of its stakes in UTI Mutual Fund and Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance in 2022-23 as part of its non-core asset monetisation plan, MD and CEO of the bank Atul Kumar Goyal said in an interaction with the media on Thursday.

The bank holds 23% in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance and 15% in UTI Mutual Fund. The government-owned banh had sold 3% of its stake in UTI Mutual Fund in October 2020, and raised Rs 180 crore.

PNB is required to bring down its stake in Canara HSBC OBC to below 10% in order to comply with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) rule that no commercial bank should hold more than 10% stake in two life insurance companies simultaneously.

PNB also holds a 30% stake in PNB Metlife India Insurance Company. PNB came to hold 23% in Canara HSBC OBC after Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was merged with PNB.

Goyal, however, said that the bank has no plans as of now to sell off its stake in PNB Metlife India Insurance, in which it holds 30%.

The MD and CEO said that the bank is confident of bringing down the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank to single digit in 2022-23. At the end of 2021-22, the bank GNPA was at 11.78%, down from 14.22% a year ago. Most of the bank's GNPAs were accounted for by agriculture (20.58%), MSME (21.31%) and corporate (8.51%) loans.

Goyal says the bank can achieve lower GNPAs by focusing on credit quality and containment in slippages.

The bank, which posted a 17.3% operating profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, has an aim of maintaining 15% growth (in operating profit) in 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank Canara HSBC UTI Mutual fund IRDAI
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp