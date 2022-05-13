STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee rebounds from all-time low; rises 19 paise to 77.31/USD

After closing at an all-time low against the US dollar on Thursday, the rupee recovered some lost ground to trade at 77. 31 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday.

Published: 13th May 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

currency, INR, rupee

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: After closing at an all-time low against the US dollar on Thursday, the rupee recovered some lost ground to trade at 77. 31 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.35 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 77.31, registering a rise of 19 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee plunged 25 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.50 against the US currency.

Forex traders said the Indian Rupee could see range-bound trade against the US dollar as broad dollar strength could offset losses from a rate hike by the Indian central bank next month due to rising domestic inflation.

India's headline inflation galloped for a seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.

79 per cent in April on rising food and fuel prices, raising the odds of an interest rate hike by the RBI early next month to tame prices.

With factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) remaining subdued at 1.9 per cent in March, some economists feel that another interest rate hike on the heels of a 40 basis points increase last week may slow economic growth.

"A likely more hawkish policy shift from the RBI and expectations of RBI intervention will possibly support the rupee this Friday," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

However, weak Asian and emerging market peers this Friday morning, with the offshore Yuan touching a low of 6.8372 against the dollar will cap appreciation bias.

Additionally, crude oil prices continued to strengthen and will cap appreciation bias.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 104.65. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 638.13 points or 1.21 per cent higher at 53,568.44, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 167.70 points or 1.06 per cent to 15,975.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.68 per cent to USD 109.25 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,255.75 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee US dollar Forex
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp