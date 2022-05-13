STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serum Institute, Symbiosis to set up research centre for vaccine development

The entity will work towards improving health equity against future pandemics and infectious diseases. It will also ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Serum Institute of India on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Symbiosis International University earlier this month to set up a research centre for vaccines and biologicals.

The R&D (Research & Development) centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products and innovations in immunisation practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

The entity will work towards improving health equity against future pandemics and infectious diseases. It will also ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility will be an ecosystem that would also have R&D centres for stem cells, nanotechnology, medical image analysis, applied artificial intelligence and waste resource management, among others.

"The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners," Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.

Symbiosis International University's faculty of health sciences dean Rajiv Yeravdekar said the initiative will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also the needs of LMIC specific diseases.

"We look forward to get the best available talent and equip them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations. It will also abode a galaxy of scientists over the next 5-7 years and aim to be a front runner in building an equitable universal health framework," he added.

Serum Institute of India is the world's largest company in terms of Covid-19 vaccine production having manufactured over 500 million doses.

