Adani Green loses place in top 10 valuable firms’ list

Adani Green Energy has lost its spot in the coveted list of India’s top 10 most valuable listed companies. 

Published: 14th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Green Energy has lost its spot in the coveted list of India’s top 10 most valuable listed companies. Based on the company’s market capitalisation on Friday, Adani Green was positioned at the 11th place, lower than big bankers - Kotak Mahindra (10th), HDFC (9th), SBI (8th) and ICICI Bank (6th)

On Friday, Adani Green Energy’s m-cap came down to Rs 3,39,656.98 crore following a near 11% drop in its share prices. The stock ended Friday’s session at Rs 2171.70 as against its 52-week high Rs 3,048.  It was only last week when Adani Green Energy was at 7th spot in the most valuable listed company list. However, amid weak market sentiment, the stock has fallen by over 21% in the last five sessions. 

Not only Adani Green, but other Adani stocks also fell.  The market cap of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power slipped below Rs 1 lakh cr, while Adani Ports shares have plummeted nearly 11% in the last 5 sessions. 

